BCCI denies PCB's hybrid model for 2023 Asia Cup: Report

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 29, 2023, 11:18 am 3 min read

India, Pakistan have only been meeting in multi-nation events (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

As per the latest developments, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not back Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) hybrid model for the 2023 Asia Cup. BCCI hence continues its demand for an entirely neutral venue for the tournament. According to PTI, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and BCCI secretary Jay Shah has made BCCI's stance clear once again. Here is more.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 edition of the continental tournament will be played in the ODI format.

It is scheduled to take place in August-September.

The BCCI and PCB have been at loggerheads regarding the hosting of the Asia Cup.

Although the PCB has the hosting rights, the BCCI made it crystal clear that the Indian team will not be in a position to travel to Pakistan.

What was PCB's proposal?

Owing to BCCI's stance, PCB proposed a hybrid model for the tournament. As per the proposal, India would play all their matches outside Pakistan and even the final should they qualify. Shah reportedly, however, has refused the model, stating that BCCI wants the entire tournament to be played at a neutral venue. The final call will be taken during the ACC meeting.

BCCI's decision remains the final hurdle

Notably, representatives from Asia's top cricketing bodies are currently in Ahmedabad for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final. An ACC board member, as per PTI, stated the BCCI's decision remains the final hurdle as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan's cricket boards have no issues in traveling to Pakistan. Shah is now likely to summon an ACC meeting to take a final call.

What did the ACC member say?

"Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have already told the PCB that they have no issues playing their games in Pakistan," said the ACC member. "But India is not keen on supporting the hybrid model." "The final decision will only be taken at the ACC executive board meeting that Jay (Shah) will have to summon."

PCB was keen to host the competition

It must be noted that the PCB was keen to host the tournament. They had argued that if teams like Australia, New Zealand, and England can tour here, then why would they host the Asia Cup in a neutral country? Moreover, Ramiz Raja, the former PCB chief, had threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup if India didn't turn up in Pakistan.

India, Pakistan slotted in the same group

As per the Asia Cup schedule, India and Pakistan will once again lock horns in the preliminary round. They have been slotted in the same group alongside Nepal, the winners of the Men's Premier Cup. Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka will form the other group. Just like the 2022 edition, which was played in the T20 format, 13 matches will be played.