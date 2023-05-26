Sports

WTC Final: Winner to get Rs. 13.2 crore prize money

WTC Final: Winner to get Rs. 13.2 crore prize money

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 26, 2023, 04:11 pm 1 min read

India and Australia will square off in the WTC Finals (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday revealed that the winner of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 will take home the prize money of Rs. 13.22 crore. The runners-up will also be rewarded with Rs. 6.61 crore, while the third-placed team will earn Rs. 3.71 crore from the prize pool. India will face Australia in the summit clash, starting from June 7.

India and Australia's journey to the WTC Finals

India started their WTC campaign in England where they managed a 2-2 draw. They later defeated New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and ultimately Australia to qualify for the final. They finished with a point percentage of 58.80 and took the second spot (127 points). Meanwhile, Australia defeated England, Pakistan, and South Africa to top the points table with 66.67 points percentage (152 points).