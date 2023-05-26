Sports

IPL 2023: Decoding Rashid Khan's stellar stats in T20 Playoffs

Rashid has been a formidable force in T20 cricket (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host this contest on May 26 The winner of this duel will join Chennai Super Kings in the high-voltage final game. Eyes will be on Rashid Khan, who has been a T20 stalwart. Here are his stats in T20 playoffs.

Why does this story matter?

Arguably the most prolific T20 player going around, Rashid has been a nightmare for batters.

Besides restricting runs, he can also scalp crucial wickets. His big-hitting and fielding abilities make him an even greater asset.

Rashid, who features in several T20 competitions across the globe, has also fared well in playoffs and knock-out matches.

GT will rely on him in the second Qualifier.

A look at his numbers in playoffs

Rashid has played a total of 23 playoff games (non-group-stage games) in T20 cricket. He has returned with 29 wickets, conceding runs at just 5.65. The tally includes a solitary four-wicket haul (4/20). With the bat, he has smoked 160 runs in these matches at a brilliant strike rate of 202.53. The tally includes 13 maximums and the highest score of 35*.

His numbers in IPL playoffs

In IPL, Rashid has made a total of 10 playoff appearances so far. He has returned with 10 wickets at a jaw-dropping economy rate of 5.21. The tally includes 75 runs at a strike rate of 220.58. The Afghanistan star scored a 16-ball 30 and claimed 1/37 (four overs) in Qualifier 1 versus CSK a few days back.

Second-most wickets in IPL 2023

Rashid's current tally of 25 wickets in 15 games this season is only second to his teammate Mohammed Shami (26). The tally includes a hat-trick. His economy rate of 7.91 is pretty high as per his standards. Overall, he has raced to 137 wickets in 107 matches in IPL. His economy rate of 6.59 is the best among bowlers with at least 50 wickets.

Memorable knock versus MI

Besides tormenting the batters, Rashid has also made some significant batting contributions this season. Against Mumbai Indians, the dasher slammed an unbeaten 79(32), his career-best score in T20 cricket. Rashid now has the highest score by a batter at number eight or below in the IPL. He hammered 10 sixes in that contest, the joint-second-most in an IPL run-chase.