IPL 2023, MI vs SRH: Decoding the key player battles

Suryakumar Yadav has a strike rate in excess of 186 this season (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will meet in match number 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. It is a crucial game for MI and their players will look to give their all in this match. The five-time champions will need to win this game to stay alive in the playoff race, whereas SRH are already eliminated. Here's more.

Ishan Kishan vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Ishan Kishan has accelerated in the powerplay and given MI some good starts. He has scored 425 runs this season at 32.69. Therefore, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will look to dismiss him early. Bhuvneshwar has never dismissed Kishan in the IPL but the latter has smashed at a strike rate of 146.66. Kishan has slammed 304 runs in the powerplay this season (4 dismissals).

Suryakumar Yadav vs Mayank Dagar

Suryakumar Yadav has been the difference-maker for MI in many games this season. He has batted with aggression and slammed 486 runs this season at a strike rate of 186.92. However, his weaknesses against left-arm spinners are known to everyone. Hence, his duel with SRH's Mayank Dagar will be crucial. SKY has fallen to left-arm spinners 11 times in 50 IPL innings (SR: 106.25).

Aiden Markram vs Jason Behrendorff

SRH skipper Aiden Markram hasn't lived up to the expectations this season. But he will look to end the season on a high. Meanwhile, Jason Behrendorff will look to get rid of him. Behrendorff has been exceptional with the new ball, having picked eight wickets in the powerplay this season. In IPL 2023, Markram has fallen prey to pace four times in 11 innings.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Piyush Chawla

Heinrich Klaasen has been one of the brightest sparks for SRH this season. He has smoked 430 runs this season (SR: 179.16). He slammed his maiden IPL ton against RCB. Piyush Chawla dismissed him in their last meeting, while Klassen smashed 26 runs off 12 deliveries against him. Klaasen owns a strike rate of 200 against leggies in the IPL (3 dismissals).

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the clash on May 21 (3:30pm). The strip here is good for batting as the bounce is true and batters can hit through the line. Pacers will get some help with the new ball. 9.87 is the average run rate for teams batting first here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can live-stream it on JioCinema.