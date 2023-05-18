Sports

IPL 2023: PBKS, RR brawl to keep outside chances alive

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 18, 2023, 10:35 am 3 min read

A do-or-die contest for both teams (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will clash in Match 66 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). While the winner will keep their outside chances of a playoff qualification alive, the loser will officially get knocked out. The two sides will also look to boost their net run rate significantly. Here we present the preview of the duel.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Dharamshala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium will host this duel on May 19. 8.97 is the average run rate batting first in IPL at this venue. Only one game has been played here this season so far which saw Delhi Capitals claiming a 15-run win after posting 213. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream it on JioCinema (7:30 pm IST).

A look at the H2H record

RR and PBKS have played each other a total of 25 times in the IPL. The Royals have a superior record with 14 wins in comparison to PBKS's 11 victories (including Super-Over wins). PBKS claimed a narrow five-run win when these two sides met earlier in the season. ﻿Shikhar Dhawan (86*) and Nathan Ellis (4/30) starred for the Kings in that contest.

Can PBKS bounce back?

PBKS's 15-run defeat against DC in their previous fixture has largely dented their playoff plans. They need to beat RR by a significant margin to practically stay alive in the hunt. Meanwhile, RR would be disappointed, having lost the momentum in the second half of the season. Their struggling middle order has been instrumental to their downfall. PBKS need improvement in the bowling department.

A look at the Probable XIs

Punjab Kings Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh. Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicket-keeper), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal. Impact subs: Prabhsimran Singh and Devdutt Padikkal.

Here are the key performers

Liam Livingstone smothered a fiery 48-ball 94 in his preceding outing. Prabhsimran Singh recently smashed a hundred versus DC. Arshdeep Singh has raced to 16 wickets in 13 games though his economy rate (9.67) is on the higher side. With 21 wickets, Yuzvendra Chahal is RR's leading wicket-taker this season. Yashasvi Jaiswal (575) is the only RR batter with 400-plus runs in IPL 2023.

