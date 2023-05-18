Sports

IPL 2023: Playoff qualification scenarios for all teams

Three of the four playoff spots are still vacant after 64 league-stage games of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Six matches are left and seven teams are in contention to secure the remaining spots. While Gujarat Titans have confirmed a top-two berth, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have been eliminated from the playoff race. Here we look at the qualification scenarios.

Advantage of finishing top two

Teams finishing in the top two will get an additional chance to qualify for the final. The top two sides will tussle in Qualifier 1. While the winner will advance to the summit clash straightaway, the loser will head to Qualifier 2, awaiting the winner of the Eliminator. Teams finishing third and fourth will tussle in the Eliminator.

CSK will have to win against DC

With seven wins in 13 matches, CSK need to finish the league stage with another win against DC. With 17 points, CSK will confirm a top-four finish. CSK must maintain a good net run rate to leapfrog Lucknow Super Giants and finish second, if both teams get to 17 points. Meanwhile, a loss against DC will leave CSK dependent upon other results.

LSG also aim for a top-two finish

As mentioned, LSG can also get to 17 points with a win in their last league game against Kolkata Knight Riders. They (+0.304) are currently behind CSK (+0.381) in terms of NRR. Both CSK and LSG can also go through with 15 points. They would need at least one of Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians to suffer one more league-stage defeat.

A tricky road ahead of MI

Besides winning their remaining game, MI would need at least one of CSK, RCB, or LSG to suffer one more defeat to qualify without bringing the NRR into play. If all these three teams win their respective remaining matches, MI (-0.128) must go past RCB (+0.166) in terms of NRR. MI can also go through with 14 points if certain results go their way.

Two wins needed for RCB

Besides MI, RCB can also get to 16 points. As RCB's NRR is better than MI's, wins in their remaining two games might be enough to see them through. If RCB and MI are to qualify together, at least one of CSK or LSG must lose their last game. If certain results go their way, RCB can qualify with 14 points as well.

RR, KKR, and PBKS have outside chances

RR (+0.140), PBKS (-0.308), and KKR (-0.256) can get to 14 points with wins in their remaining matches. Only one of the three can practically go through. They also need MI and RCB to lose their remaining games. Only RR can practically surpass RCB in terms of NRR. PBKS and KKR must significantly boost their NRR in particular to keep their outside chances alive.