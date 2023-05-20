Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs SRH: Here is the statistical preview

SRH have only won four games out of 13 in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial encounter in match number 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. MI's season is on the line and they need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive, while SRH are already eliminated. MI have won seven out of 13 matches, whereas SRH prevailed only four times. Here's the statistical preview.

A look at the H2H record

MI have a slight upper hand in the head-to-head record against SRH. Overall 20 IPL matches have been played between the two franchises and the five-time champions have won 11 matches. SRH aren't far behind as they have prevailed nine times. In the last meeting earlier this season, MI scored 192/5 and won by 14 runs as they bundled out SRH for 178.

Here are the stadium stats

9.87 is the average run rate batting first at the Wankhede Stadium this season. Chasing teams have won four out of six matches. MI have registered 47 wins at this venue in 77 IPL games played here (excluding Super Over wins). They have won four out of six home games this season. Teams have scored 180-plus runs in five out of six matches.

Rohit is closing in on these records

MI skipper Rohit Sharma is one of the most destructive batters in the world. He is 34 runs away from being the first player to complete 5,000 runs for MI. He has compiled 4,966 runs for the franchise in 195 matches at 29.38. Rohit (1,964) also needs 36 more runs to become the first batter to complete 2,000 IPL runs at Wankhede Stadium.

Phillips may complete 5,500 T20 runs

SRH star batter Glenn Phillips is closing in on 5,500 T20 runs. He has tallied 5,439 runs in 204 matches at an average of 32.37. He owns a strike rate of 141.64 and has smoked five centuries and 37 fifties in this format. He is eight maximums away from completing 300 sixes in T20s. Phillips is still in his early days in the IPL.

Numbers related to the game

Piyush Chawla has scalped 12 wickets in 16 matches against SRH at an economy of 7.72. Suryakumar Yadav's strike rate of 186.92 is the highest among batters with 300-plus runs this season. As per ESPNcricinfo, Heinrich Klaasen has scored 99 runs in overs 17-20 at a strike rate of 183.33. Tim David has also scored 162 runs in that phase (SR: 195.18).