Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Virat Kohli in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 18, 2023, 12:57 am 2 min read

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 65 of the Indian Premier League 2023 season. SRH have already been ousted in terms of race for the playoffs, having lost eight out of 12 games. RCB are in the hunt for the top four. SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be aiming to stop RCB's Virat Kohli and it promises to be an interesting duel.

Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Kohli on three counts

Bhuvneshwar remains the major threat for SRH and will be keen to come out on top against RCB opener Kohli. With a superb five-wicket haul in the previous game, Bhuvneshwar will be high on confidence. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 13 IPL innings, Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Kohli on three counts. Kohli has scored 75 runs from 62 balls (SR: 120.96).

Bhuvneshwar and Kohli's numbers in the powerplay

Bhuvneshwar has managed 60 wickets in the powerplay (overs 1-6) at 31.36 and an economy rate of 6.05. In the IPL 2023 season, Bhuvneshwar has managed six scalps in the powerplay at 29.33. Kohli has scored 2,270 runs in the powerplay at 37.21 (SR: 115.75). He has been dismissed 61 times in 176 innings. In IPL 2023, he has scored 236 runs at 59.00.

Bhuvneshwar and Kohli's numbers in the IPL 2023 season

In IPL 2023, Bhuvneshwar has claimed 14 scalps from 12 games at 25.07 and an economy rate of 8.16. His best figures read 5/30. Meanwhile, Kohli has scored 438 runs at 39.81. He has smashed six fifties with the best score of 82*. Kohli owns a strike rate of 131.53.

Kohli's numbers versus SRH; Bhuvneshwar's performance versus RCB

In 20 matches, Kohli has accumulated 569 runs versus SRH at 31.61. Kohli has four fifties and three ducks under his belt. In 20 games versus RCB, Bhuvneshwar has claimed 17 scalps at 33.11.