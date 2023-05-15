Sports

Shubman Gill slams his maiden IPL century, breaks numerous records

Shubman Gill slams his maiden IPL century, breaks numerous records

Written by Parth Dhall May 15, 2023, 10:13 pm 2 min read

Gill also completed 1,000 IPL runs for GT (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The in-form Shubman Gill has finally slammed his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gill, who has been in sublime form, reached the three-figure mark in match number 62 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. He has become the first batter to score a century for GT in the tournament. Here are the key stats.

Gill came out all guns blazing

Despite losing Wriddhiman Saha early, GT rode on a crucial partnership between Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Gill smacked four back-to-back boundaries off Fazalhaq Farooqi in the fifth over. The duo propelled GT to 50 in just four overs. Gill himself crossed the 50-run mark in just the eighth over. He raced to his maiden IPL ton off 56 balls.

First GT batter with an IPL ton

As stated, Gill has become the first batter to score a century for GT in the IPL. Notably, Gill held the previous-highest individual score for the Titans in the tournament. He smashed 96 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2022.

Gill completes 1,000 IPL runs for GT

During the knock, Gill became the first player to complete 1,000 IPL runs for GT. His closest rival is skipper Hardik Pandya, who owns over 760 runs for the franchise. David Miller is the only other player with over 700 IPL runs for GT.

A look at other notable numbers

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Gill has become the first player to score a century in IPL innings where all players batted. He is also the first player to score a century in the same T20 innings that had at least four ducks. Gill and Sudharsan shared a 147-run stand, the highest partnership for the Titans in the IPL.

A massive feat for Gill

Gill has become the first Indian to score a Test, ODI, T20I, and IPL century in the same year. He slammed 112 in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand in January. A few days later, Gill smashed an unbeaten 126 in the Ahmedabad T20I against the Kiwis. In March, he slammed 128 in the Border-Gavaskar series at the same venue.