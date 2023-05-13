Sports

IPL 2023, LSG trounce sorry SRH: Key stats

Lucknow Super Giants hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. SRH managed 182/6 in 20 overs, riding on crucial knocks from Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad. For LSG, Krunal Pandya (2/24) bowled well. In response, Prerak Mankad scored a match-winning fifty (64*). Nicholas Pooran's blinder (13-ball 44*) saw LSG pull off a solid win. Here's more.

Key numbers for the SRH batters

Anmolpreet scored a 27-ball 36 for SRH. It's now his highest score. Rahul Tripathi scored a 13-ball 20. He slammed four fours. Tripathi has now surpassed 200 fours in the IPL (203). Aiden Markram scored a 20-ball 28, racing to 734 runs at 33.36. Klaasen scored a 29-ball 47 (4s: 3, 6s: 3). In nine matches this season, he has 267 runs at 43.66.

Klaasen, Samad record SRH's joint-highest sixth-wicket partnership in IPL

Klaasen's exceptional 58-run stand with Abdul Samad helped SRH. The duo added 58 runs off 40 deliveries for the sixth wicket. As per Cricbuzz, here are SRH's best sixth-wicket stands: 58 - Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad vs LSG, Hyderabad, today. 58 - Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2022. 53 - Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad vs DC, Delhi, 2023.

Samad scores 37* versus LSG

Samad slammed a 25-ball 37* against LSG. His knock was laced with four sixes and a solitary four. Samad has scored 165 runs this season in seven outings at 55.0. Overall in the IPL, he has tallied 391 runs in 32 matches.

Krunal gets Markram for the third time

Krunal dismissed Markram with a ball that turned sharply. Markram was stumped after advancing and trying to play across the line. As per Cricbuzz, Krunal has now dismissed Markram for the third time in IPL, conceding just four runs from eight balls. In 12 games this season, Krunal has claimed 8 scalps at 27.25. Overall, he owns 69 IPL scalps.

Mankad hammers his maiden fifty

Mankad showed his magic with a sublime 45-ball 64*. His knock was laced with seven fours and two sixes. It's his maiden IPL fifty and overall the 28-year-old slammed his 8th fifty in the 20-over format. Mankad shared a 73-run stand alongside Marcus Stoinis, besides another unbeaten 58-run partnership alongside Pooran.

Key numbers for Stoinis and Pooran

Stoinis managed a 25-ball 40, slamming two fours and three sixes. He now has 1,349 runs in the IPL at 25.94. Stoinis also equaled Sourav Ganguly in terms of IPL runs. Pooran struck at a rampant 338.46. His 44*-run knock was laced with three fours and four sixes. He now has 1,190 runs at 26.44. In IPL 2023, Pooran has clocked 270 runs.

Pooran scripts this record

As per Cricbuzz, Pooran (338.48) now has the highest strike rate in an IPL inning (minimum 10 balls faced). Kieron Pollard (346.15) for MI vs DC, Brabourne, 2010 holds the record.