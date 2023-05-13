Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs PBKS: David Warner elects to bowl

IPL 2023, DC vs PBKS: David Warner elects to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 13, 2023, 07:11 pm 2 min read

Match number 59 of the Indian Premier League 2023 will see the Delhi Capitals host Punjab Kings

Match number 59 of the Indian Premier League 2023 will see the Delhi Capitals host Punjab Kings on May 13. Both teams have played 11 matches each, with DC winning four times and PBKS prevailing in five games. But both are coming off defeats and will be desperate to resurrect their approach. DC skipper David Warner has won the toss and will bowl first.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the fixture and just like other games, the pitch here will be slow and will assist the bowlers. Batters will get runs once they get set. 8.36 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm IST.

A look at the H2H record

Both teams have been a part of the IPL since its inaugural season but still they are chasing their maiden title. They have played each other a total of 30 times in the competition. But there's nothing to separate the two sides as both DC and PBKS are tied with 15 wins each. Their last meeting saw DC win by 17 runs.

Playing XIs of DC and PBKS

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar. Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.