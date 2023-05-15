Sports

Gill becomes first batter with 1,000 IPL runs for GT

Written by Parth Dhall May 15, 2023, 08:10 pm 2 min read

Shubman Gill has been GT's mainstay opener

Shubman Gill has completed 1,000 runs for defending champions Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The GT opener unlocked the achievement in the 62nd match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Gill required 42 runs to reach this landmark. He has become the first batter to touch the 1,000-run mark for GT in the league. Here are the stats.

Gill creates the 1,000-run club

As mentioned, Gill is the first player to complete 1,000 IPL runs for the Titans. His closest rival is skipper Hardik Pandya, who owns 768 runs for the franchise. David Miller is the only other player with over 700 IPL runs for GT.

Gill's stats in IPL 2023

Gill has been on a roll in IPL 2023. With the help of five fifties, he has raced past 500 runs in 13 matches at an average of over 43. No other GT batter has scored 300 or more runs this year. His strike rate this season crosses 141. Overall, he has amassed over 2,400 in 87 IPL appearances.

Sensational run at Narendra Modi Stadium

With over 550 runs in 11 games at an astronomical average of over 75, Gill is the highest run-getter in T20s in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Moreover, his strike rate at this iconic venue crosses 152. The tally includes four fifties and a solitary ton. His tally here in IPL goes over 4500 runs in 10 games (50s: 4).