Sports

IPL 2023: Prerak Mankad smokes match-winning 45-ball 64* versus SRH

IPL 2023: Prerak Mankad smokes match-winning 45-ball 64* versus SRH

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 13, 2023, 07:47 pm 2 min read

This was Mankad's maiden IPL half-century (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Prerak Mankad played a match-defining knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. This was his maiden IPL fifty and it came at a time when LSG needed it the most. Mankad's unbeaten knock of 64 from 45 deliveries helped the visitors chase down the target of 183. Here's more.

A tremendous knock from Mankad

Playing his third IPL match, Mankad was allowed to bat at number three for LSG after Kyle Mayers's dismissal early on. The 29-year-old stitched an important 42-run stand with Quinton de Kock. Even after De Kock's departure, he continued playing his strokes and added 73 runs along with Marcus Stoinis. Lastly, he added an unbeaten 58 runs with Nicholas Pooran to take LSG home.

A look at his overall T20 numbers

Mankad has previously been with PBKS in the IPL. But LSG showed trust in his abilities this season and they are reaping the rewards. Playing his third IPL match, he has tallied 68 runs in this competition. In T20s, he has amassed 941 runs in 44 matches at an average of around 30. He also owns a decent strike rate of 142.60 (50s: 8).

How did the match pan out?

SRH batted first and slammed 182/6 courtesy of a brilliant sixth-wicket partnership from Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad. LSG skipper Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with 2/24 from his four overs. While chasing, LSG lost Mayers early but Mankad played the anchor role and cameos from Stoinis (40) and Pooran (44*) meant that LSG won the match by seven wickets.