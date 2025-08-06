Most overs bowled by Ben Stokes in a Test series

The recently-concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between hosts England and India registered a ton of records. Such was the intensity that each of the five matches concluded on Day 5. India claimed a historic six-run win at The Oval to square the series 2-2. Meanwhile, England were without the injured Ben Stokes , who bowled as many as 140 overs in the series.

#1 140 overs vs India, 2025 England captain Stokes exhibited his grit and all-round brilliance against India at home. Notably, Stokes stood out with his grueling spells throughout the series. He was the Player of the Match at Lord's and Old Trafford. He bowled 140 overs, the most he has delivered in a Test series, as per ESPNcricinfo. The all-rounder finished with 17 wickets in four Tests at 25.23.

#2 116.5 overs vs Australia, 2013/14 Stokes was England's guiding light on a tough 2013/14 Ashes series against Australia Down Under. While the visitors faced the wrath of a fiery Mitchell Johnson, Stokes turned out to be a revelation. He took 15 wickets and scored 279 runs in what was a horrific series for England. Stokes sent down 116.5 overs, the second-most he has bowled in a Test series.

#3 116.2 overs vs India, 2014 Stokes delivered nearly identical overs in England's 3-1 Test series win over India at home in 2014. While the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad led England's pace attack, Stokes quietly did the job. He bowled 116.2 overs across four Tests, taking 14 wickets at an average of 29.14. His best Test match figures in the series read 6/113.