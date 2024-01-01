Decoding the best Test matches from 2023

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:22 pm Jan 01, 202404:22 pm

Pat Cummins played a sensational knock against England in Birmingham

2023 was an exceptional year when it came to thrilling Test matches. The Ashes was a roller-coaster ride while New Zealand also produced some close encounters. The much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final was dominated by Australia. Overall, it was a very entertaining year for Test cricket with plenty of teams making a mark. Here we decode the best Test matches from 2023.

Cummins's heroics guide Australia past England in Birmingham

The first Ashes Test match in Birmingham saw Australia somehow edge past England. Batting first, England made a bold declaration at 398/8 as Joe Root hammered 118*. In reply, Australia folded for 386 thanks to Usman Khawaja's 141. Later, England were bundled out for 273 courtesy of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon's four-wicket hauls. Chasing 281, Cummins and Lyon steered Australia home.

Australia thrashed India in the World Test Championship final

Australia clinched the 2023 WTC final beating India by 209 runs. The Kangaroos posted 469 courtesy of Travis Head's 163 and Steve Smith's 121. In reply, India only managed 296 thanks to Ajinkya Rahane's 89-run knock. Australia added 270/8d in the second outing as Alex Carey slammed a fifty before bundling out India for 234. Lyon bowled tremendously well to claim 4/41.

Australia prevailed over England despite Stokes' masterclass at Lord's

Australia played out an edge-of-the-seat thriller against England at Lord's. Smith's 110-run knock helped Australia get to 416. In response, the hosts were skittled out for 325 with Ben Duckett hammering a 98-run knock. In the second innings, Stuart Broad's 4/65 bundled out Australia for 279. Chasing 371, Ben Stokes played a historic knock of 155 but eventually England fell short by 43 runs.

Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson thwart Sri Lanka in Christchurch

New Zealand eked out a great result against Sri Lanka in an exhilarating clash. Kusal Mendis' 87-run knock helped SL post 355. In reply, NZ compiled 373 courtesy of Daryl Mitchell's 102 as Asistha Fernando claimed a four-fer. In the second innings, Angelo Mathews' century helped SL reach 302. Chasing 285, Mitchell (81) and Kane Williamson (121*) guided NZ to a two-wicket victory.

NZ's smallest margin of win in Test cricket

NZ played an absolute thriller against England in Wellington. Courtesy of Harry Brook's 186 and Root's 153, England posted 435/8d. Despite Tim Southee's 73, NZ folded for 209 as Broad claimed 4/61. England enforced the follow-on as NZ compiled 483 thanks to Williamson's 132 as Jack Leach scalped a five-wicket haul Chasing 258, England fell short by a run courtesy of Neil Wagner's 4/62.