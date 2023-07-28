Ashes 2023, Steve Smith hammers his 38th Test fifty: Stats

Sports

Ashes 2023, Steve Smith hammers his 38th Test fifty: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 28, 2023

Steve Smith scored a valuable 71-run knock on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Steve Smith scored a 71-run knock on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval in London. Smith's fighting hand helped Australia from a spot of bother. Austalia resumed Day 2 on 61/1 and were reduced to 185/7. Smith, who came to the crease at 91/2, added a crucial 54-run stand alongside skipper Pat Cummins. Australia were bowled out for 295.

Smith holds one end to deliver for his side

Smith saw Australia throw away a great opportunity to claim a good lead. However, Smith stood tall and held his fort. He also survived a controversial run-out which he escaped because the third umpire did not have an extra camera angle to make a conclusive decision. Australia were 89 runs behind at that point. Smith then opened his arms and attacked the new ball.

3,363 Ashes runs for Smith

In 102 Tests, Smith has raced to 9,266 runs at a solid 58.64. He registered his 38th fifty, besides also owning 32 tons. Versus England, the middle-order batter has 3,363 runs at 56.05. He now has 12 fifties versus England (100s: 12). In England, Smith has raced to 2,201 runs at 55.02 (100s: 8, 50s: 8).

His numbers in away Tests

In away Test matches (home of opposition), Smith is closing in on 4,500 runs. He has 4,450 runs at 55.62. He has 15 tons and 18 fifties. He is two shy of 500 fours (498). In Ashes 2023, Smith has 319 runs at 35.44.

