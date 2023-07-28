Deodhar Trophy 2023: Shivam Chaudhary scalps maiden List A four-fer

Sports

Deodhar Trophy 2023: Shivam Chaudhary scalps maiden List A four-fer

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 28, 2023 | 11:03 pm 2 min read

Shivam Chaudhary has scalped 17 List A wickets (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic)

Central Zone's part-time off-spinner Shivam Chaudhary was exceptional against West Zone in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy. The lanky off-spinner claimed his maiden four-fer in List A cricket. Chaudhary finished with bowling figures of 4/18 from his 10 overs. Despite his best efforts, WZone won the match by a wicket, as they chased down the target of 244 with two balls to spare. Here's more.

Career-best figures for Shivam

Chaudhary was introduced late into the attack, as he is a part-time bowler. However given the slow conditions and his height, the off-spinner got extra bounce and grip from the wicket. He broke the opening stand by dismissing Priyank Panchal. In his next over, he knocked over Rahul Tripathi. Chaudhary then removed Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube in quick succession.

A look at his List A numbers

As mentioned, this is his maiden four-wicket haul in List A cricket. Chaudhary has now scalped 17 wickets in this format in 32 matches at 30.64. He maintains an economy rate of 4.69. The 25-year-old, who is normally an opening batter has amassed 1,390 runs in List A cricket at an average of 47.93. His tally includes eight fifties and four centuries.

How did the match pan out?

Batting first, CZone never got going, they had some batters getting starts but none could make it big. However, as wickets kept tumbling, it was Karn Sharma and Shivam Mavi, who added 50 runs to help CZone post 243/7. In reply, Harvik Desai and Panchal added 77 runs together. Later, Atit Sheth (55*) took WZone over the line. Chaudhary finished with figures worth 4/18.

Share this timeline