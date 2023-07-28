Deodhar Trophy 2023: WZone sink CZone in a last-over thriller

Sports

Deodhar Trophy 2023: WZone sink CZone in a last-over thriller

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 28, 2023 | 11:01 pm 3 min read

Atit Sheth slammed a match-winning 53 against Central Zone in Deodhar Trophy

West Zone emerged victorious in a last-over thriller against Central Zone in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy. WZone have now bounced back after losing to SZone in the last match. They won this match by a wicket with only two balls to spare. It was Atit Sheth who steered WZone over the line in Puducherry, after successfully chasing CZone's target of 244. Here's more.

How did the match shape up?

Batting first, CZone never got going, they had some batters getting starts and stitching partnerships but none could make it big. However, as wickets kept tumbling, it was Karn Sharma and Shivam Mavi, who added 50 runs to help CZone post 243/7. In reply, Harvik Desai and Priyank Panchal added 77 runs upfront. Later, Atit Sheth (55*) took WZone over the line.

Dubey, Venkatesh, Karn, and Mavi slam 40s

While it was not a great batting display from the CZone batters, they had a few batters who got good starts. Yash Dubey played a patient 49 as wickets kept falling around him. Venkatesh Iyer also perished for 43 trying to play some attacking shots. Karn (44) and Mavi (47*) added 50 runs to help CZone post a respectable total of 243/7.

Two big scalps for Shams Mulani

Shams Mulani's bowling figures of 2/42 in this match might look very ordinary on any other day. However, considering he dismissed Venkatesh and Rinku Singh speaks volumes about his spell. Mulani started poorly by conceding too many runs but came up with a solid turnaround.

A crucial knock from Desai's blade

Harvik Desai started well with a composed 77-run stand with Panchal. He then went into a shell with wickets falling around him. However, he played a watchful innings of 54 from 86 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries and two maximums. The young wicket-keeper has amassed 933 runs in 31 List A matches at an average in excess of 30. This was his sixth fifty.

A match-winning hand from Sheth

The WZone all-rounder, Sheth turned the game on its head with his run-a-ball 53. His knock consisted of four boundaries and two sixes. Sheth scored runs at a brisk pace and ultimately helped WZone cross the line. This was his third List A fifty, while scoring 575 runs in 53 matches. He has also snapped 70 wickets in format, including two four-wicket hauls.

Career-best List A figures for Shivam Chaudhary

Shivam Chaudhary bowled his best spell in List A cricket but still couldn't help CZone win the thriller. He scalped his maiden four-fer in list format (4/18 from his 10 overs). The lanky off-spinner used his height to great effect. He has now scalped 17 wickets in 32 List A matches. Shivam has also amassed 1,390 runs at an average of more than 47.

Share this timeline