Sports

Duleep Trophy semis, Day 1: Mavi runs through WZONE's batting

Duleep Trophy semis, Day 1: Mavi runs through WZONE's batting

Written by Parth Dhall July 05, 2023 | 06:14 pm 2 min read

Central Zone skipper Shivam Mavi took four wickets

A four-wicket haul from skipper Shivam Mavi put Central Zone on top against West Zone on Day 1 of the 2023 Duleep Trophy first semi-final. Star batters - Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, and Sarfaraz Khan - failed to deliver. Atit Sheth's 74-run knock saved West Zone from an early collapse, while Dharmendrasinh Jadeja slammed a valuable 39.WZONE will resume from 216-8.

The summary of Day 1

Shaw and Priyank Panchal added 43 runs after WZONE elected to bat. However, Saurabh Kumar and Yash Thakur removed the two openers in back-to-back overs. Mavi dismissed Suryakumar and Sarfaraz in quick succession. Het Patel's departure meant WZONE were reduced to 65/5. Pujara and Sheth took them past 100. Sheth and Jadeja then stitched a 73-run stand. Chintan Gaja and Arzan Nagwaswalla returned unbeaten.

Mavi takes four wickets

As stated, skipper Mavi was the pick of Central Zone's bowlers on Day 1. He took four wickets for 43 runs in 18 overs, including seven maidens. Mavi will eye his third five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket on Day 2. Besides, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Saurabh Kumar, and Saransh Jain took a wicket apiece.

A rescuing knock from Sheth

All-rounder Sheth played a rescuing knock for West Zone. Despite the situation, he counter-attacked and finished with 74 off 129 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 1 six. It was his seventh half-century in First-Class cricket. As stated, Sheth shared a 73-run stand with Jadeja, who slammed a 91-ball 39. Due to this, WZONE were able to cross 200.

What about the star players?

Among the star players, only Mavi, Avesh, Thakur, and Kumar were impressive with the ball. Shaw (26), Pujara (28), Suryakumar (7), and Sarfaraz (0) could not do much with the blade.

Share this timeline