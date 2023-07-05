Sports

Manchester United sign Mason Mount from Chelsea: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 05, 2023 | 05:43 pm 3 min read

Manchester United have completed the signing of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55m (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United have completed the signing of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55m. The overall fee for Mount could rise to £60m depending on success and appearances over several seasons. Mount had a year left in his Chelsea contract and didn't agree to extend his stay at his boyhood club. He arrives as United's maiden signing of the summer transfer window.

Why does this story matter?

United got a boost in midfield with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen joining the club. However, the backup options hurt the club. With Mount now in, United get a versatile player, capable of playing in several positions. He can also share the load with Eriksen, who couldn't quite outlast 90 minutes of a match. Mount's work rate in and out of possession will help United.

Mount's stats at Chelsea

Mount appeared in four seasons for Chelsea, making his debut in 2019-20. He ended up with 195 appearances, scoring 33 goals. As per Footystats﻿, Mount also chipped in with 32 assists. His best season was in 2021-22. He scored 13 goals and provided 16 assists. His tally in the Premier League reads 27 goals and 22 assists from 129 appearances.

Mount spent two seasons on loan with Vitesse and Derby

Mount spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Vitesse, scoring 14 goals in 39 matches in all competitions. He made 10 assists for the Dutch club. In 2018-19, Mount moved to Derby County, making 44 appearances. He scored 11 times and made five assists.

Decoding Mount's Premier League 2021-22 season in numbers

Mount had a terrific 2021-22 campaign and lit up the Premier League with 11 goals and 10 assists from 32 appearances. As per Opta, nine of his goals came from inside the box. He created 58 chances and hit the woodwork thrice. He had 29 shots on target and completed 952 passes out of 1,115 attempts. He completed 18 take-ons and made 41 tackles.

Mount says Erik ten Hag played a key role

Mount, who signed a five-year deal with an option of a further year, said Erik ten Hag played a key role in helping him move to Manchester United. "Having met with the manager, and discussed his plans, I couldn't be more excited for the seasons ahead," said Mount. He said the club has made big steps forward under the Dutchman.

Mount has been highly impressive so far

Mount is a two-time Chelsea Player of the Year. He was also adjudged the Player of the Year in 2017-18 at Vitesse. He was in the Eredivisie Team of the Year in 2017-18. With Chelsea, Mount won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. He was also a runner-up in the FA Cup on three occasions and EFL Cup (once).

