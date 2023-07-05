Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Steve Smith moves to number two

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 05, 2023 | 02:58 pm 2 min read

Steve Smith has jumped four places to rise to second in the ICC Test Rankings for Batters

Steve Smith has jumped four places to rise to second in the ICC Test Rankings for Batters. Smith, who scored his 32nd century in the second Ashes encounter at Lord's, is closing in on the number one spot. Joe Root, who was the number one player, has dropped down to number five with Kane Williamson moving to number one for the time being.

Smith races to 882 rating points

Smith has 882 rating points under his belt and is one shy of Williamson (883). Meanwhile, Root has slipped to fifth and has 866 rating points. Smith got scores of 110 and 34 at Lord's as Australia claimed a massive win to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Meanwhile, Root suffered with the bat in the second encounter with 10 and 18.

Massive gains for Duckett, Stokes, and Warner

England's Ben Duckett, who scored 98 and 83 at Lord's, has moved up 24 places to be placed 18th. England skipper Ben Stokes scored 155 in the second innings. He has moved up nine spots to 23rd. Meanwhile, Aussie opener David Warner has moved four places to 26th.

What about bowling?

In terms of bowlers, Pat Cummins has gained two places to be second with 826 rating points. R Ashwin continues to be the number one player. Mitchell Starc has also gained two berths to be placed 14th. England's James Anderson dropped two places to fourth. Nathan Lyon dropped one place to 7th.

