Sports

The Ashes: Nathan Lyon features in his 100th consecutive Test

The Ashes: Nathan Lyon features in his 100th consecutive Test

Written by Parth Dhall June 28, 2023 | 03:21 pm 2 min read

Lyon is appearing in his 122nd Test overall (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2nd Test of the 2023 Ashes is underway at Lord's, London. This marks the 100th consecutive Test match of Australian spinner Nathan Lyon. He has become the first specialist bowler to play 100 Tests without a break. Notably, Lyon is appearing in his 122nd Test overall. He is five short of completing 500 wickets in Test cricket. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Lyon made his Test debut in 2011 when Australia were in pursuit of finding a specialist spinner. The hunt continued since legend Shane Warne's retirement in 2006. Although Lyon was among wickets, he missed a few matches. However, Lyon didn't miss a Test match from 2013 onward (during the Ashes in England). Nearly a decade later, Lyon comes full circle in England.

Lyon enters this elite list

As mentioned, Lyon has become the first specialist bowler to play 100 successive Tests. Overall, he is the third Australian after Allan Border (153 Tests) and Mark Waugh (107) to do so. Former England captain Alastair Cook (159) tops this list, while Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar (106) and England's incumbent head coach Brendon McCullum (101) also make this list.

Lyon only behind these legends

The Lord's Test marks Lyon's 122nd appearance in the format overall. He is only behind Glenn McGrath (124), Mark Waugh (128), Warne (145), Border (156), Steve Waugh (168), and Ricky Ponting (168) in terms of Tests played among Australians.

Over 400 Test wickets since August 2013

Lyon has been the lead spinner of Australia's Test team since his debut in the format in 2011. He dismissed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara off his first ball in Tests and has not looked back since then. Lyon has proven his mettle across different conditions. He is the only player with over 400 Test wickets since August 1, 2013.

500 Test wickets loarding for Lyon

Lyon has raced to 495 wickets in 121 Tests, averaging 30.99. He has scalped 23 Test fifers (10W: 4). He would join Australian legends Warne (708) and McGrath (563) in the 500-wicket club. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Warne (708), James Anderson (686), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (588), McGrath (563), and Courtney Walsh (519) are the others with the feat.

Second-most wickets by a spinner outside Asia

Among off-spinners, only Muralitharan owns more Test wickets than Lyon. Meanwhile, Lyon's tally of 327 Test wickets outside Asia in 84 games is only second to Warne (514) among spinners. As many as 238 of Lyon's wickets have come in 62 home Tests at an average of 31.46. The remaining 257 have been recorded away from home at 30.56.

Share this timeline