Euro Qualifiers, Bruno Fernandes helps Portugal maintain 100% record: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 18, 2023 | 03:54 am 2 min read

Fernandes made an assist and scored twice as Portugal maintained a 100% record (Photo credit: Twitter/@B_Fernandes8)

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes produced a scintillating display for Portugal to help them beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 on matchday three of the UEFA Euro Qualifiers. Fernandes made an assist and scored twice as Portugal maintained a 100% record in Group J, winning all three matches so far. Bernardo Silva was the other scorer for Portugal. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Bosnia and Herzegovina did well to hold Portugal for the first 43 minutes before Silva opened the scoring in the 44th with a chipped effort from a Fernandes assist. In the 77th minute, Ruben Neves's brilliant cross saw Fernandes score from a header. Fernandes then struck a half-volley late on. The match also saw Cristiano Ronaldo's goal get chalked off for offside.

Fernandes races to 15 goals for Portugal

As per Squawka, Fernandes clocked 83 touches, completed 48 passes, won seven duels, registered four shots, scored two goals, created one chance, and clocked one assist. in 56 matches for Portugal, Fernandes has managed 15 goals, including two this year. He has registered 10-plus assists.

Points tally and match stats

Portugal have 12 points from three games in Group J, having scored a whopping 13 goals. Portugal have also kept three successive clean sheets. In terms of the match stats, Portugal had five shots on target from 10 attempts, besides 63% ball possession.

Do you know?

Silva, who won the treble with Manchester City, has scored in every game of the 2024 European Championships qualifying (Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, and now Bosnia and Herzegovina). In 81 games for Portugal, Silva has scored 11 goals.

