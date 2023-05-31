Sports

Europa League final, Sevilla vs Roma: Here are the teams

Europa League final, Sevilla vs Roma: Here are the teams

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 31, 2023, 11:24 pm 2 min read

Six-time UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla face AS Roma in a mouth-watering finale in Budapest

Six-time UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla face AS Roma in a mouth-watering finale in Budapest. Sevilla were demoted to the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group stage. The Spanish side overcame PSV in the knockout playoffs before eliminating Manchester United and Juventus to reach their seventh final. Meanwhile, Roma have shown plenty of character under Jose Mourinho.

Roma's journey to the final

Roma finished second in Group C and had to be involved in the two-legged playoff stage against demoted Champions League outfit RB Salzburg which they won 2-1 on aggregate. Roma then eliminated Real Sociedad (R16), Feyenoord (quarters), and Bayer Leverkusen (semis) to reach the final.

Roma aiming for maiden Europa honor; Sevilla eye their seventh

AS Roma won their maiden European trophy (Europa Conference League) last season and are into their second successive European finale. Previously, Roma have been runners-up in the European Cup/Champions League in 1983-84, besides also finishing as the finalists of the UEFA Cup/Europa League in 1990-91. Sevilla are six-time winners of the Europa League and are yet to lose a final.

Here are the two teams

Sevilla Playing XI (4-2-3-1): Bono; Navas, Bade Gudelj, Alex Telles; Reges, Ivan Rakitic; Ocampos, Torres, Gill; En-Nesyri. AS Roma Playing XI (3-4-2-1): Rui Patrício; Chris Smalling, Mancini, Ibañez da Silva; Celik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Dybala, Pellegrini; Tammy Abraham.