2023 French Open, Aryna Sabalenka reaches third round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 31, 2023, 08:50 pm 2 min read

Sabalenka has reached the third round at Roland Garros for the third successive year

Women's singles second seed Aryna Sabalenka has reached the third round of the 2023 French Open after beating Iryna Shymanovich 7-5, 6-2. Sabalenka, who has been in supreme form in 2023, has reached the third round at Roland Garros for the third successive year. She displayed her solidity to extend her unbeaten run at the Slams this year. Here are the stats.

Sabalenka's form in 2023

Sabalenka has now raced to a 31-5 win-loss record in 2023. Sabalenka won the 2023 Madrid Open to claim her third WTA title in 2023. Notably, it was her fifth final in a WTA tournament this year. She won Adelaide International 1 before claiming the 2023 Australian Open title. Sabalenka was also a runner-up at the Indian Wells and Stuttgart Open.

Sabalenka's Grand Slam numbers

Sabalenka has a 45-19 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At the French Open, her tally reads as 9-5. In the ongoing 2023 season, Sabalenka has a 9-0 record across two Slams.

Sabalenka was stunned early at the Italian Open

Before the French Open, the Belarusian suffered a shocking round of 64 exit against Sofia Kenin, who won 7-6, 6-2. Despite serving more aces and clocking less number of double faults, Sabalenka's 57% win on the first serve and 33% in the second were dismal.

Garcia ousted by Blinkova; win for Kasatkina

Women's singles fifth seed Caroline Garcia was stunned by Anna Blinkova 6-4, 3-6, 5-7. Garcia suffered her third successive second-round exit here at Roland Garros. She has exited the second round for the fourth time in five seasons. On the other hand, ninth seed Daria Kasatkina progressed after a 6-3, 6-4 win over Marketa Vondrousova. Kasatkina was a semi-finalist here in 2022.

Women's singles second round: Key results

Jessica Pegula, who is seeded third, advanced to the third round at Roland Garros after Camila Giorgi retired midway after losing the first set 2-6. 28th seed Elise Mertens prevailed in her match against Camila Osorio 6-3, 7-6. 17th seed Jelena Ostapenko overcame Peyton Steams 6-3, 1-6, 6-2. Elina Svitolina claimed a 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Storm Sanders.