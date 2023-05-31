Sports

Joe Root set to complete 11,000 runs in Tests: Stats

Joe Root set to complete 11,000 runs in Tests: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 31, 2023, 08:10 pm 2 min read

Root requires 52 more to complete 11,000 Test runs

England batter Joe Root is set to complete 11,000 runs in Test cricket. The 32-year-old, who will feature in the one-off Test against Ireland, starting June 1 at Lord's, requires 52 more runs to attain this feat. He will become just the second player to touch the 10,000-run mark for England. Notably, Root completed 10,000 Test runs in June last year.

Why does this story matter?

Root is one of England's premium batters in red-ball cricket. He is often hailed as a top asset in this format of the game.

Since making his debut against India in 2012, Root has become the backbone of England's Test line-up. His career has risen from strength to strength.

Given his current form, he is well in reach of ticking 11,000 runs in Tests.

A look at Root's Test stats

In 129 Tests, Root has notched 10,948 runs at 50.22. He has slammed 29 tons and 57 fifties (Best score: 254 vs Pakistan). At home, Root has played 66 Tests and amassed 5,624 runs at 53.56. At neutral venues, he has compiled 287 runs across three Tests at 57.40. In foreign conditions, he has hammered 5,037 runs from 60 Tests at 46.63.

Eight tons in ICC WTC 2021-23

Root tops the scoring charts in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. The Englishman has 1,915 runs from 22 Tests. He has averaged a sensational 53.19. Although England failed to reach the final, he stamped 8 hundreds and 6 fifties.

Root could be the fastest Englishman to 11,000 Test runs

Root is 52 short of reaching 11,000 runs in Tests. He would become only the 11th batter to have reached the milestone. Alastair Cook had attained the feat in 252 innings. Root (232 innings*) could become the fastest English cricketer to reach the tally. Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara remains the fastest batter to unlock this achievement (208 innings).

Only member of Fab Four with over 10,000 runs

Root's hunger for runs has resulted in the 32-year-old slamming over 10,000 Test runs. Australia's Steven Smith follows suit with 8,792 runs in 96 Tests. India's Virat Kohli is next in line, having punched 8,416 runs in 108 Tests. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson will mark his return to Tests after being fully recovered from an injury. He has stacked up 8,124 runs in 94 Tests.