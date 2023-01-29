Sports

Novak Djokovic wins record-extending 10th Australian Open crown: Key stats

Novak Djokovic wins record-extending 10th Australian Open crown: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 29, 2023, 05:13 pm 3 min read

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the 2023 Australian Open crown on Sunday. With this win, Djokovic has extended his Australian Open titles tally to 10. Djokovic won 6-3, 7-6, 7-6. Overall, the legendary player has also sealed his 22nd men's singles Grand Slam honor, matching the tally of Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Here are the stats.

Djokovic's journey in the tourney

Djokovic started with a win over Roberto Carballes Baena. In the 2nd round, he earned a win over Enzo Couacaud (6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-0). Next up, he beat Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3, 6-4. In the R16, Djokovic beat Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2. In the quarters, Djokovic overcame Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. In the semis, he tamed Tommy Paul (7-5, 6-1, 6-2).

10th AO crown for the Djoker

Djokovic has now claimed the Australian Open in Melbourne for the 10th time in his career. He has sealed the title here in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023. Notably, he was barred from playing in 2022. Overall at AO, Djokovic has a win-loss record of 89-8. He has won all of his 10 final appearances here.

22nd Grand Slam honor

Djokovic has now won his 22nd Grand Slam. Besides his 10th AO crown, he has also won two French Open titles, seven Wimbledon crowns, and three US Open honors as well. Djokovic has extended his win-loss tally at Slams to 341-47. In all four Slam events, Djokovic has sealed 80-plus wins in his career to date.

11-2 win-loss record over Tsitsipas

Djokovic now owns an 11-2 win-loss record over Tsitsipas in the head-to-head meetings. He has also beaten the Greek star in 10 successive meetings. Djokovic has also beaten Tsitsipas in all six finals on the ATP Tour, including 3 Slam finals (2 Roland Garros).

Djokovic becomes the new world number one

Djokovic is now the new No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. Djokovic, who spent a record 373 weeks as World No. 1, has returned to the top spot for the first time since June 2022. Djokovic is 12-0 in the ongoing season.

Key numbers for Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas, who reached his maiden AO final, has a W/L record of 21-6 in Melbourne. He has now suffered a loss in his 2nd Grand Slam final appearance, also the 2021 French Open. Overall at Slams, the Greek star has a win-loss record of 49-22. He also suffered his maiden loss in 2023 and is 10-1.

93rd ATP Tour honor for Djokovic

Djokovic pocketed his 93rd ATP Tour honor, steering clear of Nadal, who sealed 92 titles. Djokovic is now only behind Roger Federer, who pocketed 103 titles.

AO 2023 final: Key match stats

Djokovic served 7 aces compared to his opponent's 15. Both players made three double faults each. Djokovic had an 80% win on the first serve and a 71% win on the second serve. He converted 2/5 break points.