Sports

Rafael Nadal provides an update on his hip injury: Details

Rafael Nadal provides an update on his hip injury: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 29, 2023, 04:28 pm 3 min read

Nadal faced a second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald (Source: Twitter/@RafaelNadal)

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal will be out of action for the next six to eight weeks after suffering a hip flexor injury at the Australian Open. He confirmed the same with a post on Twitter on Thursday (January 27). The 36-year-old stated that he has undergone initial treatments and further tests will be carried out in three weeks. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Nadal, the top seed at the Australian Open, was far from his best coming into the tournament.

He lost seven of his last nine competitive matches, and there were major concerns regarding his fitness after an abdomen injury that troubled him through most of the second half of 2022.

The Spaniard will now stay out of action for nearly two months.

What did Nadal say?

"Today I was at the Teknon Tennis Clinic in Barcelona where they tested me," wrote Nadal on Thursday on Twitter. "They confirmed the results from Melbourne and the recovery stages are still the same." "The treatments needed have been established and in three weeks they will carry out new tests to see how it is evolving," he added.

Twitter Post

Hoy he estado en la Clínica Tenis Tecknon de Barcelona dónde me han realizado unas pruebas. Se confirman los resultados de Melbourne y los plazos siguen siendo los mismos. Establecido los tratamientos a seguir y en 3 semanas me realizarán nuevas pruebas para ver la evolución 🙏 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 26, 2023

Nadal crashed out in the second round

Notably, Nadal was ousted in the second round, suffering a defeat against Mackenzie McDonald. He took a medical timeout at the end of the second set but ultimately lost 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. It was his worst Grand Slam result in seven years. Coming to his injury, the iliopsoas muscle is located in the hip. His injury was aggravated during the game against McDonald.

Forgettable records for Nadal

As per Opta, before Nadal, Gustavo Kuerten was the last top seed to get eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open (in 2001). Notably, Nadal has lost his last four matches against Americans (Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz, and McDonald).

Earliest exit for Nadal since the 2016 Australian Open

As stated, Nadal lost 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round of the Australian Open. He suffered a defeat in two hours and 32 minutes. It was the earliest exit at a major for Nadal since he lost in Australian Open's first round in 2016.

When will Nadal return?

Nadal is expected to return during the European clay swing. According to The Indian Express, the Spaniard will likely play the three Masters 1000s and the ATP 500 clay-court tournament in Barcelona. Nadal will then vie for a record-extending 15th title at the French Open. The 36-year-old presently holds the most Grand Slam men's singles titles (22).