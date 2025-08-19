'Dhoom 4': Popular Telugu actor might star opposite Ranbir Kapoor

The much-anticipated fourth installment of the Dhoom franchise is reportedly in the works, with Ranbir Kapoor set to lead the cast. In a new development, reports suggest that Yash Raj Films (YRF) has approached a popular Telugu actor for a key role alongside Kapoor. The role could be that of a second male lead or even an antagonist.

Casting update Telugu actor not keen on 'Dhoom 4' offer Despite the Dhoom franchise's massive popularity, reports suggest that the Telugu actor has not responded positively to YRF's approach. Aakashavaani reported that there is a possibility of the actor rejecting the offer altogether. The film will reportedly be directed by Ayan Mukerji, whose previous work in War 2 has drawn mixed reactions from audiences.

Potential cast Kiara Advani, Sharvari rumored to join 'Dhoom 4' cast Apart from Kapoor, there are rumors about Kiara Advani joining the Dhoom 4 cast. The Times of India reported that Munjya actor Sharvari is also rumored to be a part of the film. South superstar Suriya was considered for the antagonist's role, too, but things didn't work out.