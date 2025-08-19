LOADING...
'Dhoom 4': Popular Telugu actor might star opposite Ranbir Kapoor
'Dhoom 4' is reportedly in the works

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 19, 2025
05:55 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated fourth installment of the Dhoom franchise is reportedly in the works, with Ranbir Kapoor set to lead the cast. In a new development, reports suggest that Yash Raj Films (YRF) has approached a popular Telugu actor for a key role alongside Kapoor. The role could be that of a second male lead or even an antagonist.

Casting update

Telugu actor not keen on 'Dhoom 4' offer

Despite the Dhoom franchise's massive popularity, reports suggest that the Telugu actor has not responded positively to YRF's approach. Aakashavaani reported that there is a possibility of the actor rejecting the offer altogether. The film will reportedly be directed by Ayan Mukerji, whose previous work in War 2 has drawn mixed reactions from audiences.

Potential cast

Kiara Advani, Sharvari rumored to join 'Dhoom 4' cast

Apart from Kapoor, there are rumors about Kiara Advani joining the Dhoom 4 cast. The Times of India reported that Munjya actor Sharvari is also rumored to be a part of the film. South superstar Suriya was considered for the antagonist's role, too, but things didn't work out.

Career timeline

Kapoor's upcoming projects

Before diving into Dhoom 4, Kapoor has two major projects to complete. He will be seen as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and as a soldier in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. After wrapping these films, Kapoor is expected to start working on the YRF heist thriller franchise.