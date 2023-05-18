Sports

Pep Guardiola scripts this massive Champions League record: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 18, 2023, 04:30 pm 2 min read

As per Squawka, Guardiola has recorded the fewest games to reach 100 Champions League wins (160) (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has become the fastest to 100 wins in the UEFA Champions League. He achieved the mark when his side thumped Real Madrid 4-0 in their semi-finals second-leg clash at the Etihad. City progressed to the final with a 5-1 score on aggregate and will face Italian side Inter. Here we look at the records Guardiola scripted.

Why does this story matter?

Guardiola has elevated football to a whole new dimension with this Man City team.

City are on the verge of a treble, besides waiting to seal a third successive Premier League honor and a fifth overall under Guardiola.

City have also reached their second Champions League final under the Spaniard and could be in for a maiden major European title.

Guardiola takes 160 games to reach 100 wins

As per Squawka, Guardiola has recorded the fewest games to reach 100 Champions League wins (160). He bettered the record of Carlo Ancelotti, who claimed 100 wins in 180 games. Meanwhile, Sir Alex Ferguson took 184 matches. Guardiola also holds the record for the fewest games needed to reach 100 Premier League wins (134).

Fourth Champions League final for Guardiola

Guardiola has reached his fourth European Cup/Champions League final and second with City. He has equaled Ferguson, Miguel Muñoz, Marcello Lippi, and Jurgen Klopp in terms of four finals. Guardiola has won two UCL honors, besides being a runner-up once. He can now become the second-most successful manager in terms of UCL trophy wins (3). Only Ancelotti has more (4).

Man City unbeaten in 23 games across competitions

Guardiola's Man City are now unbeaten in 23 successive games in all competitions (W19 D4). Meanwhile, City have maintained their unbeaten run in the Champions League 2022-23 season (W7 D5).

Guardiola has won 32 club career honors as a manager

Guardiola won 14 honors with Barcelona, including two Champions League trophies. He also won seven trophies with Bayern Munich before moving to City. With City, he has won 11 trophies so far and can add the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup this season.