Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR: Decoding the key player battles

IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 18, 2023, 02:33 pm 2 min read

Liam Livingstone can be a threat for RR (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 66 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) sees Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals. It's the last league-stage game of both teams and stakes are incredibly high. While the winner will stay alive in the playoff race, the loser will get knocked out. PBKS walked away with a five-run win over RR earlier this season. Here we decode the key player battles.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Trent Boult

As both Trent Boult and Shikhar Dhawan open the proceedings in their respective departments, they are bound to tackle each other. Across 11 IPL meetings, Boult has dismissed Dhawan once. The batter, however, has accumulated just 80 runs off 71 deliveries in this battle. Nine of Boult's 12 wickets this season have come in powerplay. Dhawan has been dismissed five times in this phase.

Liam Livingstone vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Liam Livingstone smothered a fiery 48-ball 94 in his preceding outing and would not mind replicating his heroics. As he has fallen prey to leg-spinners seven times in 17 meetings, Yuzvendra Chahal can be unleashed against him. Notably, Chahal has dismissed Livingstone once in IPL, conceding just four runs off nine balls. Chahal has scalped nine wickets this season in the middle overs (7-15).

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Arshdeep Singh

As Yashasvi Jaiswal has been on a roll this season, PBKS would want to keep him quiet. The dasher would tackle Arshdeep Singh in the powerplay overs. Across three IPL meetings, Arshdeep has dismissed Jaiswal twice, conceding just six runs off eight balls. The left-arm pacer owns six powerplay wickets this season, conceding runs at 10.28. Jaiswal's powerplay strike rate this season reads 176.96.

Shimron Hetmyer vs Nathan Ellis

Runs have dried up for Shimron Hetmyer, who was on a roll in the first half of the season. However, his strike rate in death overs (16-20) this season is still 181.44. Hetmyer could be up against Nathan Ellis in this phase, the paced who claimed 4/30 versus RR earlier this season. Ellis's economy rate in the slog overs this season is 10.91.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Dharamshala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium will host this duel on May 19. 8.97 is the average run rate batting first in IPL at this venue. Only one game has been played here this season so far which saw Delhi Capitals claiming a 15-run win after posting 213. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream it on JioCinema (7:30 pm IST).