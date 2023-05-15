Sports

Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes third bowler with two IPL fifers: Stats

Gujarat Titans scored 188/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill became GT's first-ever centurion, having smashed a 58-ball 101. Besides, SRH seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a crucial five-wicket haul. He became just the third bowler with two fifers in the tournament. Here are the stats.

GT were cruising on 156/2 at one stage. However, things went south, and they lost seven wickets for a handful of runs. Four of these wickets came in the last over, including a run-out. Bhuvneshwar, who bowled the final over, completed a five-wicket haul. He conceded just 30 runs in four overs. Notably, Bhuvi scalped his second five-wicket haul in the IPL.

Bhuvneshwar has become just the third bowler in IPL history to take two five-wicket hauls. Jaydev Unadkat and James Faulkner are the only other players with this feat in the cash-rich league.

Bhuvi races to 168 IPL wickets

Bhuvneshwar has been one of the most experienced seamers in the IPL. In a career spanning over a decade, the right-arm seamer has taken 168 wickets from 158 matches at an average of 25.72. The tally includes two four-wicket hauls and five-wicket hauls each. Bhuvi has bowled as many as 12 maiden overs in the cash-rich league.