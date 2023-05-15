Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's century guides GT to 188/9 against SRH

May 15, 2023

Gill slammed his maiden IPL century (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

An incredible century from Shubman Gill drove Gujarat Titans to 188/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Gill became GT's first-ever centurion, having smashed a 58-ball 101. Interestingly, Sai Sudharsan (47) was the only batter to cross the 20-run mark. SRH seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a crucial five-wicket haul.

GT had a strong start

Despite losing Wriddhiman Saha early, GT rode on a crucial partnership between Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Gill smacked four back-to-back boundaries off Fazalhaq Farooqi in the fifth over. The duo propelled GT to 50 in just four overs. Gill and Sudharsan helped the Titans plunder 65/1 in the Powerplay (0-6). The former completed his fifty two overs later.

First GT batter with an IPL ton

As stated, Gill has become the first batter to score a century for GT in the IPL. Notably, Gill held the previous-highest individual score for the Titans in the tournament. He smashed 96 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2022.

Gill completes 1,000 IPL runs for GT

During the knock, Gill became the first player to complete 1,000 IPL runs for GT. His closest rival is skipper Hardik Pandya, who owns over 760 runs for the franchise. David Miller is the only other player with over 700 IPL runs for GT.

Second fifer for Bhuvi in IPL

GT were cruising on 156/2 at one stage. However, things went south, and they lost seven wickets for a handful of runs. Four of these wickets came in the last over, including a run-out. Bhuvneshwar, who bowled the final over, completed a five-wicket haul. He conceded just 30 runs in four overs. Notably, Bhuvi scalped his second five-wicket haul in the IPL.

Bhuvneshwar attains this feat

Bhuvneshwar has become just the third bowler in IPL history to take two five-wicket hauls. Jaydev Unadkat and James Faulkner are the only other players with this feat in the cash-rich league.