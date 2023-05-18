Sports

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Manchester City's road to the final

Manchester City go into the UEFA Champions League final in June as the overwhelming favorites. After thumping Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the semis, Pep Guardiola's City will look to win a maiden European crown. Italian giants Inter are City's opponents in the final. City are unscathed in the Champions League 2022-23 season and could go unbeaten if they overcome Inter.

How did Man City fare in the group stage?

Manchester City enjoyed a solid group stage, finishing atop Group G with four wins and two losses. City were placed alongside Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, and FC Copenhagen in Group G. City finished with 14 points and were above Dortmund, who ended with nine points. Results: Sevilla 0-4 City, City 2-1 Dortmund, City 5-0 Copenhagen, Copenhagen 0-0 City, Dortmund 0-0 City, City 3-1 Sevilla.

City's performance in the knockout stages

In the knockout stages, City opened their campaign against German side RB Leipzig, drawing 1-1 away. However, City were unplayable at home and trumped Leipzig 7-0. In the quarters, City tamed Bayern 3-0 at the Etihad before drawing 1-1 away, sealing a 4-1 aggregate win. Versus Real Madrid in the semis, City drew 1-1 at the Bernabeu before blanking the holders 4-0.

City have scored a whopping 31 goals in UCL 2022-23

City have been enjoyable to watch, providing the best football on the pitch. Notably, Guardiola's side has managed to score a whopping 31 goals so far. City have conceded just five goals, never shipping in more than one in a game.

Key performers for City

Erling Haaland has scored the most goals in the UCL 2022-23 season (12). Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez have smashed three goals each. In terms of assists, Kevin De Bruyne has managed six. He also has two goals under his belt.

Man City are unbeaten in 23 successive games across competitions

Man City are now unbeaten in 23 successive games in all competitions (W19 D4). Meanwhile, City have maintained their unbeaten run in the Champions League 2022-23 season (W7 D5). City reached their second European Cup/UCL final (also in 2020-21). As per Squawka, Guardiola has now recorded the fewest games to reach 100 Champions League wins as a manager (160).