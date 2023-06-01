Sports

Europa League final: AS Roma lead Sevilla 1-0 at half-time

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 01, 2023, 01:32 am 1 min read

Paulo Dybala handed Roma the lead in the 34th minute

AS Roma have a crucial 1-0 lead against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 season final in Budapest. Paulo Dybala handed Roma the lead in the 34th minute. Roma got a lightning break after Ivan Rakitic lost possession and Gianluca Mancini laid the ball for Dybala, who slotted home with a brilliant left-footed strike. Sevilla have a big 45 minutes coming up.

Half-time match stats

Sevilla managed five attempts with one shot on target. Roma had two shots on target from two attempts. Sevilla enjoyed more possession, clocking 61% of the same. Sevilla had a 79% pass accuracy compared to Roma's 68%.

How did the first-half pan out?

Roma worked the first opening of the game in the 11th minute but the chance was spurned. A VAR review in the 32nd minute denied Tammy Abraham a potential penalty. Minutes later, Dybala scored for the Italian side. At the stroke of half-time, Lorenzo Pelligrini received a yellow card for a dive before Rakitic struck the woodwork for the Spanish side.