PSG's Kylian Mbappe will not join Manchester United: Details here

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 18, 2023 | 02:45 am 3 min read

Mbappe will run out of contract with PSG next summer (Source: Twitter/@KMbappe)

Paris Saint-Germain's talisman Kylian Mbappe is in a tricky situation currently after he dropped a bombshell by informing the club's hierarchy of his decision to not extend the one-year option on his contract. Currently, PSG are looking to cash in on him as his current contract runs till the summer of 2024. Manchester United were one of the clubs linked with Mbappe. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Mbappe is into his final season at PSG, having decided not to trigger an extension. PSG are furious at the moment and doesn't want to lose the player for free. PSG's stance is either to sign an extension or a new contract. And if Mbappe doesn't, he will be sold this summer. Mbappe said he wants to stay at PSG for one more season.

Manchester United won't be signing Mbappe

Manchester United won't be signing PSG forward Mbappe this summer, according to The Athletic. As per sources from both clubs, the outlet claims even a potential takeover from Sheikh Jassim, would not be enough to convince the Frenchman to move to Old Trafford. Mbappe's dream is to play for Real Madrid and that's where he would want to join.

Real Madrid are keen to sign Mbappe

Los Blancos were interested in him in the past but he decided to extend this contract with PSG back then. But now, Real need someone who can fill the void left by Karim Benzema and Mbappe can be the ideal fix. But they have also signed Jude Bellingham and La Liga's strict FFP means Mbappe will need to lower his wage demands.

Mbappe intends to stay at PSG for the upcoming season

Mbappe cleared his stance at a press conference on Thursday saying that he is happy and wishes to continue at PSG for the upcoming season. He intends to honor the remaining year left in his contract. "My objective is to stay, that's my only option for now," Mbappe explained. However, reports suggest that PSG won't allow to leave him for free next season.

A look at his numbers for PSG

Mbappe is the top scorer for PSG. He has smashed 212 goals and is one of the two players alongside Edinson Cavani (200) to net 200-plus goals. Mbappe is the top scorer for PSG in Ligue 1 (148). He is also the club's top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 34 goals. Besides, Mbappe has also clocked 86 assists for the Parisians.

Here are his 2022-23 season numbers

Mbappe was on fire throughout the season, having netted 29 goals, he is the highest goal-scorer in the 2022-23 Ligue 1`. He has won the league Golden Boot five times in a row. Jean-Pierre Papin, Carlos Bianchi, and Delio Onnis have also won the Ligue 1 Golden Boot five times. Mbappe's exceptional performances guided PSG to their 11th Ligue 1 honor.

