Sevilla win UEFA Europa League for the seventh time: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 01, 2023, 03:44 am 2 min read

Sevilla beat AS Roma in penalties to claim a record seventh UEFA Europa League title

Sevilla beat AS Roma in penalties to claim a record seventh UEFA Europa League title. Roma claimed a 1-0 lead via Paulo Dybala in the 34th minute as Sevilla were outplayed. In the second half, Sevilla picked up the tempo and an own goal saw Roma get pegged back. A lackluster extra time followed before Sevilla dominated the penalties to seal the deal.

How did the match pan out?

Roma got a lightning break after Ivan Rakitic lost possession and Gianluca Mancini laid the ball for Dybala, who slotted home with a brilliant left-footed strike. Sevilla ended the first half strongly with Rakitic smashing the post. Sevilla equalized in the 55th minute with Mancini's own goal. A penalty awarded to Sevilla next got overturned before Andre Belotti missed a sitter for Roma.

How did extra time pan out?

In the first half of extra time, the match hardly produced any fireworks. Both sides looked tired as Sevilla had more of the ball in midfield. In the second half, both teams continued in the same fashion and didn't want to open up. It was boring with several stoppages in the game. At the death, Chris Smalling saw his header bounce off the crossbar.

Roma miss out as Mourinho denied sixth European honor

Roma won their maiden European trophy (Europa Conference League) last season and were into their second successive European finale. Roma are now runners-up in three European finals (European Cup/Champions League in 1983-84, UEFA Cup/Europa League in 1990-91 and Europa League in 2022-23), For the first time, Jose Mourinho has lost a European final in his managerial career. He had won in all five attempts.

Sevilla blow away Roma in penalties

Sevilla 1-0 Roma: Ocampos scores Sevilla 1-1 Roma: Christante scores Sevilla 2-1 Roma: Lamela scores Sevilla 2-1 Roma: Mancini misses Sevilla 3-1 Roma: Rakitic scores Sevilla 3-1 Roma: Ibanez misses Sevilla 4-1 Roma: Montiel misses Sevilla 4-1 Roma: Montiel scores (retake)