Sports

Sevilla to face AS Roma in Europa League final: Stats

Sevilla to face AS Roma in Europa League final: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 19, 2023, 03:24 am 2 min read

Record Europa League winners Sevilla needed extra time to overcome Juventus

Record Europa League winners Sevilla needed extra time to overcome Juventus in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals second-leg tie. Sevilla, who were trailing 1-0, equalized through Suso in the 71st minute after Dusan Vlahovic put the visitors ahead six minutes earlier. In the first half of extra time, Erik Lamela scored for Sevilla. Meanwhile, AS Roma are through to the final as well.

Successive European finals for AS Roma

AS Roma have reached the final of a major UEFA European competition for the second season in a row. Roma held Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 to win 1-0 on aggregate. As per Opta, this is as many finals as the Giallorossi have previously reached in the UEFA history (1983-84 European Cup and 1990-91 UEFA Cup). Roma won the Europa Conference League in its maiden edition.

Mourinho in his sixth major European final

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has reached his sixth career European final. He has won all five finals so far and will target a record sixth honor. Mourinho has lifted two Champions League trophies, two Europe League honors, and the Conference League as well.

Roma show character against Leverkusen

Edoardo Bove's goal gave Roma a 1-0 win in the first leg, and that was enough to take Mourinho's side through. In the second leg, Moussa Diaby struck the crossbar for Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen in the first half, but they could not find a breakthrough as Roma defended valiantly. Notably, Roma managed just one shot in the match and had 28% possession.

Sevilla reach their seventh Europa League final

Sevilla are six-time winners of the Europa League and have a 6-0 record in finals. As per Opta, Sevilla have never lost a two-legged tie in the Europa League knockout stages when playing at home in the second leg, progressing from all 10 such ties. Indeed, they have won 25 of their last 28 games in the competition at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan (D2 L1).

3-2 win for Sevilla on aggregate

Sevilla were held 1-1 by Juventus with a 97th-minute goal in the first leg and now they pulled the strings before taking the lead early on in extra time and sealing the deal thereafter. 10-man Sevilla dominated the match with 10 shots on target.

UEL Final