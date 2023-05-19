Sports

Faf du Plessis completes 700 runs in IPL 2023

Written by Parth Dhall May 19, 2023

Faf du Plessis smashed his eighth fifty of IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Another solid knock from captain Faf du Plessis starred in Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Du Plessis duly complemented Virat Kohli, who slammed his sixth IPL century. Meanwhile, the former completed 700 runs in IPL 2023, having smashed his eighth fifty of the season.

Eighth fifty in IPL 2023

Du Plessis continues his exploits in the ongoing IPL season. He smashed a 47-ball 71, a knock laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes (SR: 151.06). As stated, the RCB skipper hammered his eighth fifty of IPL 2023 in the process. Du Plessis also became the first batter to touch the 700-run mark this season. Gujarat Titans's Shubman Gill (576) is his closest rival.

Du Plessis, Kohli break partnership records

Du Plessis shared a 172-run stand with his opening partner Kohli, which helped them chase 187. This is now the second-highest opening partnership for RCB in the tournament. Interestingly, Kohli and du Plessis registered the fourth-highest opening stand in run-chases (IPL). The duo also has the most partnership runs by an opening pair in an IPL season (over 800).

A dream season for du Plessis

This is the first time Du Plessis, the incumbent Orange Cap holder, has crossed 700 runs in an IPL season. Du Plessis, who has also represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the past, scored 633 in the 2021 season. He presently averages 58.50 this season.

How did the match pan out?

Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi got SRH off to a sluggish start after RCB elected to field. Heinrich Klaasen, who came in next, controlled the second half of the innings. The South African batter was SRH's lone warrior, having slammed a riveting century. In response, Kohli and du Plessis shared a 172-run stand as RCB completed the victory in the final over.