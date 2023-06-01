Sports

2023 French Open, Novak Djokovic reaches third round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 01, 2023, 02:47 am 2 min read

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has booked a berth in the third round of the 2023 French Open after beating Marton Fucsovics in straight sets. Djokovic was pushed in the first set which he claimed 7-6. It was a much easier ride in the second set as he blanked Fucsovics 6-0. Djokovic clinched the third set 6-3. Here are the stats.

Djokovic's run in 2023

Djokovic started 2023 in dominating fashion by clinching the Adelaide International, beating Sebastian Korda in a hard-fought three sets. He claimed the 2023 Australian Open next. Since then, Djokovic hasn't won a tournament. He was ousted in the semis in Dubai before losing in the R16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He lost in the quarters of the Srpska Open and Italian Open respectively.

Djokovic races to 343 wins at Grand Slams

Djokovic owns a 22-4 win-loss record in 2023. His tally across the two Slams read 9-0 post this win. Overall at Grand Slams, Djokovic has raced to a 343-47 win-loss record. Meanwhile, his tally at the French Open is 87-16. Djokovic is looking to win his 23rd Grand Slam honor and a third here at Roland Garros.

5-0 record over Fucsovics

Djokovic owns a 5-0 win-loss record over Fucsovics in the head-to-head meetings. Before this clash, the pair had clashed in 2021 at the ATP Masters 1000 in Paris, France. Djokovic had sealed the match 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Second round, men's singles: Key results

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev overcame Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. 14th seed Cameron Norrie tamed Lucas Pouille 6-1, 6-3, 6-3. Hubert Hurkacz earned a spectacular five-set win over Tallon Griekspoor (6-3, 5-7, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4). 11th seed Karen Khachanov beat Radu Albot 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Number one seed Carlos Alcaraz overcame Taro Daniel in four sets. Alcaraz won 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.