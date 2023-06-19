Sports

Spain win the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 19, 2023 | 03:23 am 2 min read

Spain have won the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League title on penalties

Spain have won the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League title on penalties. The match ended 0-0 at the end of extra time. During the penalty shootout, Spain dramatically prevailed 5-4. This is Spain's maiden Nations League win. They become the third winners after Portugal and France. Notably, Spain were the runners-up in the 2020-21 edition. Earlier, Italy won the bronze medal after beating the Netherlands.

Match stats from the final

Spain attempted 21 attempts across 120 minutes but managed just two shots on target. Croatia had five shots on target from 12 attempts. Spain had 55% ball possession to Croatia's 45%. Spain also clocked an 86% pass accuracy.

Navas claims this record

As per Squawka, Jesus Navas is the first player to win the FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, and the UEFA Nations League. Recently, he also won his fourth UEFA Europa League honor with Sevilla.

Spain win major honor since the 2012 European trophy

This is Spain's first international trophy in 11 years, since their victory at Euro 2012. The victory also means Spain have become the second nation to win the World Cup, European Championship, and Nations League after France, who beat Spain in the 2021 Nations League final. Spain have won three European Championships, one Nations League, and one FIFA World Cup.

