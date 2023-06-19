Sports

F1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the Canadian GP: Key stats

F1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the Canadian GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 19, 2023 | 01:34 am 3 min read

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday. ' Verstappen equaled Ayrton Senna's career total of 41 victories with this win. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso finished second ahead of Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton to win a battle for third place. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished fourth after recovering from 11th position in qualifying. Here's more.

85th podium and 41st race win for Verstappen

Verstappen claimed his 85th podium and an eighth successive one this season. He also claimed his 41st race win and a sixth this season after the Bahrain GP, Australian GP, Miami GP, Monaco GP, and Spanish GP respectively. Verstappen has won his second successive Canadian GP. Meanwhile, Verstappen has claimed six wins and two second-placed finishes this season.

194th podium finish for Hamilton

Hamilton claimed his third podium finish this season, having earlier finished second in Australia and Spain respectively. He now has 194 podium finishes. Hamilton has been amongst the points in each of the eight races this season. He finished fifth in Bahrain, fourth in Jeddah, sixth in Azerbaijan, sixth in Miami, and fourth in Monaco respectively.

Alonso among the podium once again

Aston Martin driver Alonso took second place. It's his second second-place finish in 2023 and a sixth podium. He has raced to 104 career podiums, surpassing Kimi Raikkonen (103).

Canadian GP: A look at the top 10 drivers

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 4) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 5) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 6) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 7) Alex Albon (Williams) 8) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 9) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 10) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

Driver and Constructor standings

Verstappen leads the F1 season with 195 points from eight races. Perez, who finished sixth, is second on 126. Alonso is placed third, having claimed 117 points. Hamilton follows suit with 102 points. In terms of the Constructor standings, Red Bull Racing lead the way with 321 points. Mercedes are placed second with 167 points and are above Aston Martin (154).

Verstappen matches Senna's wins

As per BBC, Verstappen clocked a massive achievement in matching Senna's career wins, nine years younger than the legendary Brazilian when he was killed in a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. How Verstappen has dominated this season, he could go on to surpass Alain Prost's tally next (51 wins).

Key numbers for Red Bull

Red Bull maintained their 100% winning record for the season so far. Verstappen's win also handed Red Bull their 100th victory in Formula 1, 18 years on from the team's debut.

Share this timeline