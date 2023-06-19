Sports

Ashes 2023, 1st Test: Key takeaways from rain-hit Day 3

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 19, 2023 | 12:14 am 2 min read

Usman Khawaja departed for 141 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Day 3 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston between England and Australia produced scintillating cricket in whatever action we got. Australia started the day on 311/5, trailing England by 82 runs. England bowled well on Sunday as they got the Aussies out for 386. Usman Khawaja ended up with 141. In response, only 10.3 overs were possible and England are 28/2.

Day 3 summary

England got the job done in the morning session. Alex Carey was the first to be dismissed before Pat Cummins showed some character with a 38-run effort. Ollie Robinson claimed three wickets in the session. Stuart Broad and James Anderson claimed one apiece. With rain and overcast conditions taking over post-lunch, England had a difficult time and lost both openers.

Australia make the most of the conditions on offer

Australia made full use of the conditions and had their tails up. Cummins bowled well and got Ben Duckett, who poked at a ball to be caught at gully. And then, the hardworking Scott Boland dismissed Zak Crawley in the next over. It was gloomy and windy with the ball swaying in both directions. There was some high-quality swing and seam bowling.

Match is well poised after three days

With rainfall ruining the day, close to 57 overs were lost. There will be half-hour extensions on Days 4 and 5. This 1st Ashes Test remains brilliantly poised. England gained a slender lead of seven runs after declaring their innings at 393/8. And then, just when Australia looked to make England pay, the hosts got their act right. However, Australia got two crucial scalps.

Aussie bowlers versus England batters

Day 4 will be key for both sides. England will have to bat their skins out and show plenty of character. It remains to be seen how they go about their batting. A traditional approach could help. For Australia, it will be targeting wickets.

Stoke's England side deserves credit for the morning session

Anderson claimed his 1,100th First-Class wicket by dismissing Carey early on. However, Australia fought back with a key partnership between Khawaja and Cummins. England bowled well and dried up the runs which led to Khawaja's scalp. Once the floodgates were open, England preyed and the short ball tactic played out well as Australia's lower order didn't have a plan.

