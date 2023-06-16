Sports

Litton Das hammers half-century on Test captaincy debut: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 16, 2023 | 04:12 pm 2 min read

Litton smashed his 16th Test fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Litton Das scored a fiery half-century in the ongoing one-off Test against Afghanistan. The game marked Litton's Test captaincy debut and the batter celebrated with an unbeaten 66 off just 81 balls in Bangladesh's second innings. His knock was laced with eight boundaries. Thanks to his brilliance, Bangladesh declared at 425/4. Afghanistan's defeat seems on the cards. Here we look at Litton's stats.

A captain's knock from Litton

Litton is leading Bangladesh in injured Shakib Al Hasan's absence. Bangladesh were well placed at 282/4 when he arrived to bat in the second innings. The dasher did not take long in opening his arms and scored runs all over the park. He reached his fifty off just 53 balls. Litton was involved in an unbeaten 143-run stand with Mominul Haque (121*).

16th Test fifty for Litton

It must be noted that Litton is only the 12th player to lead Bangladesh in a Men's Test. He smoked his 16th half-century in the format and a maiden one against Afghanistan. The dasher has now raced to 2,394 runs in 39 Tests at 36.27, a tally that includes three tons besides 16 half-centuries. His highest score in the format reads 141.

Sensational run in Tests lately

Since the start of 2022, Litton has smoked 941 runs in 12 Tests at a sensational average of 44.80. The tally includes six half-centuries and a couple of tons. No other Bangladesh batter has scored even 700 Test runs in this period.

Bangladesh firmly placed on the driver's seat

Najmul Hossain Shanto (146) and Mahmudal Hasan Joy (77) starred with the bat as the hosts posted 382 while batting first at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium. In reply, the visitors could only manage 146 thanks to Ebadot Hossain's 4/47. Shanto (124), Mominul, and Litton helped Bangladesh declare their second innings at 425/4. Afghanistan need to chase down 662.

