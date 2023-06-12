Sports

Nathan Lyon completes 50 Test wickets in England: Key stats

Nathan Lyon completes 50 Test wickets in England: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 12, 2023 | 02:36 pm 2 min read

Lyon claimed five wickets in the WTC final (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia lifted the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 title with a comprehensive 209-run triumph over India in the final. Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon was pivotal to Australia's triumph as he claimed five wickets in the final including a four-fer in the fourth innings. During the course, he became only the sixth visiting spinner to complete 50 Test wickets in England. Here are his stats.

A stellar spell in the final

As the Kennington Oval track was assisting the Aussie pacers, Lyon bowled just four overs in India's first innings and returned with 1/19. He took the key wicket of Ravindra Jadeja. The offie was at his best in India's second innings as the pitch had a lot of wear and tear. The 35-year-old ran through India's lower order and returned with 4/41.

50 wickets in England for Lyon

Not many spinners have tasted success in England as the pitches here are more favorable for pace bowling. Hence, Lyon became only the sixth overseas spinner to complete 50 Test wickets in the UK. He has joined compatriots Shane Warne (129), Clarrie Grimmett (67), Hugh Trumble (67), Bill O'Reilly (50), and West Indies's Lance Gibbs (62) in the elite list.

How Lyon has fared in England?

Lyon, who has been a part of three Ashes series in England, has embraced bowling in these conditions. The 35-year-old touched the 50-wicket mark in his 14th Test appearance here. In 13 Ashes Tests in the nation, Lyon has returned with 45 wickets at 31.62. Meanwhile, Lyon averages 29.66 in Tests in England as he owns a solitary five-wicket haul in the nation.

Most wickets in the 2021-23 cycle

Lyon finished the 2021-23 WTC cycle as the highest wicket-taker, scalping 88 wickets in 20 Tests at an average of 26.12. No other bowler could scalp even 70 wickets in this cycle. His tally of five fifers in the cycle is also the most for any bowler. Pat Cummins (57) and Mitchell Starc (55) were the other Australians with 50-plus wickets in the cycle.

A look at his Test numbers

Lyon has raced to 487 wickets in 120 Test matches at a decent average of 31.03. He has scalped 23 Test fifers alongside four 10-wicket match hauls. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, only behind legends Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Warne (708), James Anderson (685), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (582), Glenn McGrath (563), and Courtney Walsh (519).

Share this timeline