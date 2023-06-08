Sports

WTC Final, Steve Smith completes 2,000 runs versus India: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 08, 2023, 03:45 pm 3 min read

Smith averages 65-plus against India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Steve Smith mustered a spectacular hundred in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final against India. During the course of his knock, the veteran batter also brought up 2,000 Test runs against the Indian team. He became only the third Australian and eighth player overall to get the massive feat. Here we decode his stellar stats against India in Tests.

A calculated knock from Smith

Smith arrived in the middle after Australia lost both openers in the opening session (71/2). He joined forces with Travis Head, who turned out to be the aggressor between the two and scored a ton on the opening day. Smith took his time and tired out the bowlers throughout the day. The right-hander reached his ton in the first over of the second day.

2,000 runs against India for Smith

Smith touched the 2,000-run mark against India with his 113th run in the WTC final. Ricky Ponting (2,555) and Michael Clarke (2,049) are the only other Aussies with 2,000-plus runs against India. Meanwhile, Smith, who is standing in his 19th Test against India, averages over 65 against the opposition. No other Aussie, with at least 1,300 Test runs against India, has a higher average.

Joint-most tons against India

Meanwhile, this was Smith's ninth Test ton against the Indian team. Only Former England skipper Joe Root has smothered as many tons against India. England are the only team against which Smith has scored more Test centuries (11). Meanwhile, the Australian run machine has also scored five Test fifties against India. 192 reads his highest score against the opposition.

Smith overtakes legend Hayden

Smith's tally of 31 tons is now the third-most for Australia in Tests. Matthew Hayden finished his career with 30 Test centuries. Only Ponting (45) and Steve Waugh (32) are now ahead of the former in this regard. Notably, no other active player owns more Test tons than Smith. Root follows Smith on this list, having slammed 29 Test centuries.

Seventh Test ton in England

This was Smith's seventh Test ton on England soil in 17 Tests. While he equaled Waugh in this regard, only Sir Donald Bradman (11) has more Test centuries in England among visiting batters. Smith has raced past 1,800 Test runs in the nation at a 60-plus average. He has also smothered seven Test fifties in the UK. 215 reads his highest score in England.

500-plus runs at the Oval

Meanwhile, Smith has also raced past 500 Test runs at the Kennington Oval in four Tests. This was his third hundred at the venue as the tally also includes a half-century. Bradman (553) is the only other visiting batter with 500-plus Test runs here.

Smith goes past 8,900 Test runs

Speaking of his overall numbers, Smith now owns over 8,900 runs in 97 Tests at a sensational average of over 60. Among batters with at least 5,000 Test runs, only Bradman (99.94) owns a better average. Meanwhile, Smith has also struck 36 Test fifties. At home, the 33-year-old has smashed 4,387 runs in 48 Tests at 64.51 (100s: 16, 50s: 17).