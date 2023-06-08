Sports

Steven Smith slams his 31st Test century, goes past Hayden

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 08, 2023, 03:55 pm 3 min read

Smith slammed his third century at The Oval (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian batter Steven Smith has slammed his 31st century in Tests. The right-handed batter reached the three-figure mark on Day 2 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final against India at The Oval. Smith has surpassed Australian legend Matthew Hayden in terms of Test tons. During the innings, Smith shared a double-century stand with Travis Head, the first centurion in WTC final history.

A solid knock by Smith

Smith came to the middle after Australia lost both openers in the opening session (71/2) on Day 1. He joined forces with Head, who turned out to be the aggressor between the two. Meanwhile, Smith took his time and tired out the Indian bowlers throughout the day. The right-hander took 230 balls to reach his century early on Day 2.

Smith overtakes legend Hayden

Smith's tally of 31 tons is now the third-most for Australia in Tests. Hayden finished his career with 30 Test centuries. Only Ricky Ponting (45) and Steve Waugh (32) are now ahead of the former in this regard. Notably, no other active player owns more Test tons than Smith. Former England skipper Joe Root follows Smith on this list, having slammed 29 Test centuries.

Smith goes past 8,800 Test runs

Speaking of his overall numbers, Smith now owns over 8,800 runs in 97 Tests at a sensational average of over 60. Among batters with at least 5,000 Test runs, only Sir Donald Bradman (99.94) owns a better average. Meanwhile, Smith has also struck 37 Test fifties. At home, the 33-year-old has smashed 4,387 runs in 48 Tests at 64.51 (100s: 16, 50s: 17).

Nine Test tons against India

Smith now has nine centuries against India in Test cricket, the joint-most by a batter along with Root. The former broke the record of Ponting, Sir Vivian Richards, and Sir Garfield Sobers, each of whom has eight such tons. Smith now owns the joint-second-most centuries by a visiting batter in England (7), with Waugh. Bradman tops the list with 11 tons.

Joint-second-most tons by a visiting batter at an England venue

Smith continues his love affair with The Oval, having slammed his third Test ton at this venue. He now has the joint-second-most hundreds by a visiting batter at a venue in England along with Bradman (at Trent Bridge), Bruce Mitchell (at The Oval), and Dilip Vengsarkar (at Lord's). Interestingly, Bradman leads the tally with four Test tons at Headingley.

Seventh Test ton in England

This was Smith's seventh Test ton on England soil in 17 Tests. While he equaled Waugh in this regard, only Bradman (11) has more Test centuries in England among visiting batters. Smith has raced past 1,800 Test runs in the nation at a 60-plus average. He has also smothered seven Test fifties in the UK. 215 reads his highest score in England.

2,000 Test runs against Indias

During the course of his knock, the veteran batter also brought up 2,000 Test runs against the Indian team. Smith became only the third Australian and eighth player overall to get the massive feat.