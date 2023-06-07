Sports

Rohit Sharma appears in his 50th Test match: Key stats

Rohit Sharma appears in his 50th Test match: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 07, 2023, 03:44 pm 2 min read

Indian Test skipper Rohit Sharma is playing his 50th Test match (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian Test skipper Rohit Sharma is playing his 50th Test match today. Rohit has clocked the milestone in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final between India and Australia at the Kennington Oval in London. Rohit won the toss and invited Australia to bat as the two sides aim for the coveted prize. Here we present the stats of Rohit in Tests.

A look at Rohit's Test career

In 49 Tests, Rohit has scored 3,379 runs at 45.66. He has piled up nine tons and 14 fifties with the best score of 212. In 24 away Tests (home of opposition), Rohit has managed 1,313 runs at 31.26. On home soil, the veteran cricketer has smoked 2,002 runs from 24 games at 66.73. In neutral venues, he has 64 runs at 32.00.

His performance versus Australia and record in England

In 12 Tests versus the Aussies, he has scored 650 runs at 34.21, hitting one ton and three fifties. 408 runs have in Australia at 31.38. The remaining 242 runs have come in India at 40.33. Meanwhile, in England, the stylish opener has bagged 466 runs at 42.36, scoring one ton and two fifties.

Rohit averages 36.88 as captain in Tests

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 7 Tests as skipper, Rohit has accumulated 332 runs at 36.88. He has slammed one century (120) but hasn't yet registered a fifty. He owns a strike rate of 60.69 across nine innings so far.

Milestone!