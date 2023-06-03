Sports

One-off Test, Andy McBrine slams 86* versus England: Key stats

Ireland's Andy McBrine has registered a valiant fifty against England in the second innings of the one-off Test at Lord's. This was McBrine's second Test fifty and also his highest score. He remained unbeaten at 86 as the visitors overturned the deficit and forced England to bat again. Although England needed only 11 to win, it was a sense of pride for Ireland.

A fighting hand from McBrine

McBrine came to the crease when Ireland were tottering at 162/5. He and Mark Adair pulled off an amazing rescue job by adding a historic 163-run stand. Despite losing Adair, McBrine continued his onslaught and helped Ireland to overturn the deficit. His knock of 86* was laced with 14 boundaries. He fell short of his maiden ton because James McCollum was unable to bat.

Highest partnership for Ireland in Test cricket

Adair and McBrine's 163-run stand is now the highest-ever partnership for Ireland in Test cricket. They have broken the record of Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling's 115*-run stand against SL this year. 163 - Adair & McBrine vs England, 2023 115* - Andrew Balbirnie & Paul Stirling vs SL, 2023 114 - Kevin O'Brien & Stuart Thompson vs Pakistan, 2018

Fourth-highest run-scorer for Ireland in Test

Courtesy of his exceptional knock against England, McBrine has now propelled himself as the fourth-highest run-scorer for Ireland in Test cricket. The 30-year-old all-rounder has amassed 276 runs in six Test matches at an average of 25.09. He slammed his career-best knock of 86*. McBrine's other Test fifty (72) came against Bangladesh. He has scalped 14 wickets in six Tests with a solitary fifer.