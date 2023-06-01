Sports

UAE vs West Indies ODIs: Here is the statistical preview

The United Arab Emirates will host West Indies in a historic three-match ODI series, starting June 4. All three matches will be played at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It is the first-ever bilateral series between the two sides and the hosts would be raring to make a significant mark. WI might be challenged in spin-friendly conditions. Here we present the statistical preview.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met just twice in ODIs so far with WI emerging victorious on both occasions. The 2015 ICC ODI World Cup marked the maiden meeting of the two sides as the Men in Maroon walked away with a six-wicket triumph. In 2018, the two sides met in the World Cup Qualifiers. WI comfortably won that duel by 60 runs.

A look at West Indies squad

WI will view this series as a preparation opportunity ahead of the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. Four uncapped players have been named in the squad. WI squad for UAE series: Shai Hope (captain), Brandon King (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Johnson Charles.

Here is the UAE squad

UAE squad for WI series: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Ethan D'Souza, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aayan Afzal Khan, Asif Khan, Matiullah Khan, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Fahad Nawaz, Rameez Shahzad, Junaid Siddique, Lovepreet Singh, Aryansh Sharma, Sanchit Sharma, Adhitya Shetty, Ansh Tandon.

A look at West Indies's key performers

WI skipper Shai Hope's (50.02) average is the highest among WI batters with at least 1,000 ODI runs. Shamarh Brooks has smoked 712 runs at 32.36 since the start of last year. Johnson Charles smoked a 39-ball T20I century against South Africa earlier this year. All-rounder Keemo Paul owns 266 runs and 25 wickets in 23 ODI appearances so far.

Here are UAE's key performers

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem owns 1,021 runs in 38 ODIs at an average of 26.86. Karthik Meiyappan took a hat-trick versus Sri Lanka in last year's ICC T20 World Cup. Left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan has returned with 24 wickets in 17 ODIs at an economy of 3.46. Rameez Shahzad averages 45.50 in ODI cricket after 21 matches.

Here are the approaching milestones

Rameez Shahzad (819) can get to the 1,000-run mark in ODI cricket. Asif Khan requires 185 runs to get the same milestone. Rohan Mustafa (80) can replace Zahoor Khan (84) as UAE's highest wicket-taker in ODIs though the latter is also a part of the squad. Johnson Charles is 10 hits away from completing 150 fours in ODI cricket.